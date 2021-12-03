Lyrics Tracking app (cdn.dribbble.com)
6 hours ago from Shelly Megan, Biz4Solutions LLC
Hello,
Check our intuitive UI design for Lyrics Tracking app. This app provides you a platform to find your favorite lyrics for all the trending songs, new releases, favorite albums, etc. You can also submit new lyrics for free.
