The easiest way to the neuroscience world with RaspberryPi and PIEEG (In progress). Open-source
15 hours ago from Ildar Rakhmatulin, ironbci
https://github.com/Ildaron/EEGwithRaspberryPI This project is the result of several years of work on the development of BCI. We believe that the easiest way to get started with biosignals is to use a shield. We will try to reveal the process of reading EEG signals as fully and clearly as possible.
