Live Streaming Online Learning Essential
2 hours ago from Jason Staurt, Matketing
This is one of the biggest advantages that the live streaming feature offers in education. Since teachers can have live Q&A or even small group discussions, the traditional setbacks of educational videos being a one-way medium of interactions are eliminated.
The world today is much smaller thanks to digitization. With live streaming of classes on multiple platforms, you get massive reach, with people being able to access your educational content from the farthest corners of the world. Read more on classroom streaming service
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now