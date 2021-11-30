1

For all the designer-founders and to-be-designer-founders out there!

1 hour ago from , UX Designer

I connected with Jeremy Le Van, previous Cowboy Bikes, Microsoft, and co-founder of Sunrise about being a designer-founder. Thought it would inspire some of you out here building your own thing!

https://maze.co/blog/from-designer-to-founder-with-Jeremy-Le-Van/