For all the designer-founders and to-be-designer-founders out there!
1 hour ago from Ash Oliver, UX Designer
I connected with Jeremy Le Van, previous Cowboy Bikes, Microsoft, and co-founder of Sunrise about being a designer-founder. Thought it would inspire some of you out here building your own thing!
https://maze.co/blog/from-designer-to-founder-with-Jeremy-Le-Van/
