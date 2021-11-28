1 comment
Greg Rog, 6 hours ago
Ok, here's the thing. While email countdowns seem to be the marketing hack of the past decade... they freakin' work.
Yesterday I've A/B tested over 10k emails with/without the counter for our Black Friday campaign, and the second hit almost 260% higher conversion rate.
The problem is, last time we wasted 3 hours finding the counter that works and doesn't look like 90's. Still we had to pay $15 for it. Still it sucks - no custom fonts, no retina support, crappy.
Soooo, here we go. No-bullshit, free & clean email counter that works and you can generate it in under a minute, without registering and hassle.
And please, use it responsibly. You want to boost conversion, but you don't want to be a spammy marketer.
Perfect for this monday last call email huh?
Created with <3 in Poland by Adam Gospodarczyk and Greg Rog.
