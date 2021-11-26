List of Black Friday deals for designers
1 hour ago from Artiom Dashinsky, Product Designer, Author & Maker
Let's collect the deals here in the comments.
SketchKeys — Keyboar stickers for Figma, Sketch, Adobe XD, Photoshop 20% OFF: 08938000WP41
Solving Product Design Exercises: Interview Questions & Answers — Prepare for your next UX job interview. 25% OFF: DNBLACKFRIDAY2021
OpenStanding — Custom branded laptop stand, made in the US and Europe. 15% OFF: DNBLACKFRIDAY2021
Generating Product Ideas — Actionable techniques for finding ideas for your next indie business. 25% OFF: DNBLACKFRIDAY2021
