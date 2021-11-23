What is the best OpenType font library available for purchase?

Over the past 20 years, I've accumulated hundreds of fonts that have been individually purchased from foundry sites and places like MyFonts.com. A lot of these files are outdated. Sure, some I can re-download, but others are harder to find or no longer available.

I would like to start fresh with an extensive base library of the classics. Adobe used to offer such a thing, which appears to now be called Font Folio 11.1. Even Font Folio looks like it may be dated and they don't even let you purchase it online—you have to do so by phone.

Are there any large OpenType libraries out there available for a one-time purchase? Or has everything gone to subscription and pay-per-use?