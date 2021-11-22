2 A good UI designer is not only creative – there is one trait that is even more important (petrbilek.com)1 day ago from Petr Bílek, Product DesignerLogin to CommentYou'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.LoginRegister TodayNew accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now