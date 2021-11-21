Surfacing Podcast: Deep Dive - Design Leadership

In this Surfacing deep dive, Lisa Welchman asks Andy Vitale about the challenges of design leadership. Andy talks about ways to support design team members, and the role of constraints in keeping the team focused on creating relevant experiences. Andy also reveals what it feels like to work in an organization that honors inclusion and diversity. Finally, Lisa asks Andy what leaders look for when searching for vendor partners to support a large and evolving team.

Available wherever you listen to podcasts or right here: https://www.surfacingpodcast.com/deep-dive-design-leadership