1 comment

  • Aiyana White, 5 hours ago

    Everyone wishes they had more energy and an ability to think faster, to be smarter, high iq score and to have the sharpest wit and best memory possible. But like six pack abs, a swimsuit body, or a higher college degree, these things do not come free or easily. The good news is that if you work at it – and you know specifically what to work on – you can make your brain work super-fast. You can be smarter, remember better, and think faster. Here are five tips that you can start using today to make your brain work better and get more out of your gray and white matter.

    4 points