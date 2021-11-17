Top 5 OTT Platform Providers

An over-the-top platform provides you to create various kinds of video services all put together in a single unified OTT platform. You can explore stream real-time feeds with a steady internet connection. Without any sort of third-party involvement, you can provide and monetize as much content as you like, by directly approaching your end consumers one-on-one basis.

VPlayed

VPlayed’s OTT solution enables media broadcasters, television production houses, content owners, and others to develop a Whitelabel upgraded OTT video monetization platform that expands the reach of crystal-quality video content across many platforms with less effort. They can send HQ video content to a variety of devices, including the Web, Android, and SmartTV.

The multi-bitrate transcoding technology delivered by VPlayed via cutting-edge technology of HLS player aid in the creation of successful OTT video streams. Since it is a 100% customizable solution, the range of developing the best content management strategies offers high engagement and makes it result-driven either on live, or with on-demand casting.

Kaltura

Kaltura’s SaaS-based solutions let your organization fulfill flexible streaming needs in the form of live and on-demand videos to give video communication tools including virtual meetings, live webinars, motivating podcasts, and interactive town halls. It also enables you to hold virtual classes and town hall meetings. By creating “private rooms” for users and so on, you can organize meetings and webinars. This makes it ideal for hosting invitation-only or registration-only events.

IBM Watson Media

IBM Watson Media is a capable OTT app development company that can help you manage and monetize your platform while concurrently delivering content across multiple devices. Producers, marketers, and businesses may all benefit from this excellent OTT solution. While it is appropriate for enterprise use, it is also appropriate for most creators and small SaaS businesses.

JW Player

JW Player is yet another strong OTT platform that enables you to provide high-quality video content to your audience in a faster and smaller format to any device. The fine-tuned tool that delivers the most engaging and relevant stuff to your viewers in real-time is an important feature of JW Player’s recommendation engine that should not be overlooked

Dacast

Dacast is an OTT app platform that enables both VOD and live streaming. It includes a powerful set of features that make it suited for professional broadcasters. This password-protected platform makes it simple to send video content to many audiences and broadcast it in a variety of ways all around the world. Dacast gives a lot of options for you if you want to construct an OTT streaming service.

Source: Best OTT Platform