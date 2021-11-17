Shifting from design to strategy

I‘ve spent so many years designing apps, websites, and logos for clients. Lately a new trend follows me: Clients come with an urgent design problem only to realised that they need to reasses their needs because they don‘t know what they want, and how to position themselves in the market.

This peculiatiry makes me thing: What if I can serve those clients exactly for that kind of problem. I have experience with product and brand strategy, so it would be wise to ditch the executory work on design, and offer my services on the lelve of advice.

Anyone here experiences the same, and wants to transcent from designer to strategic advisor?