As a UI/UX Designer - do you transfer ownership & files to your clients?
21 hours ago from Jayant Rao, UX Designer @neue.world / Curator @UXHunt.com
Hey guys,
Recently I have been questioned on my practise of why I transfer my Figma files to my clients after handing over. So far, whenever we do a handover (and if it's a one time project) - we usually change ownership and hand it over to the client. Do you guys do that? Or am I getting this all wrong?
