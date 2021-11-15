Why are most icons free?

In the past, I was an icons designer, and that was my stream of passive income. At some point, I realised the icons market got oversaturated and the value dropped significantly, especially when the heavy 95% discounts infected the market.

These days I‘m contemplating to get back to designing premium icons, because it was creative and healing for me, as well as it was giving me a pretty decent passive income.

But while researching today, I realised the icons niche market has not only gone undervalued, but even free! I wonder what happened? Why icons are not valued anymore?