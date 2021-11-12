2
extreme travel
1 day ago from Alan Smith, manufacturing
Have you ever visited incredible places that will take your breath away? This year I decided to visit Chernobyl https://chernobylstory.com. And it was an unforgettable experience. After all, we not only saw hard-to-reach places, but also felt from our own experience that such a city is a ghost. If you also want to visit this place, then I recommend you take the tours that are organized to Chernobyl and enjoy this experience.
