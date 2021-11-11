1 comment

  • Emre Elbeyoglu, 12 hours ago

    Hey DN Community! We are thrilled to announce Popupsmart. - A simple popup builder that boosts your sales.

    I can hear you saying ” Do popups still work?” The answer is ” They do work, indeed!” Although most people think that popups are ignored before even looking at them, they are still highly effective communicative tools. Such that the world’s giant businesses are using popups and benefiting from them.

    Popupsmart is a tool that is designed for extremely busy marketers, designers, and e-commerce staff that allows you to easily create popups that increase your conversions in just 5 minutes.

    What makes us different are our conversion-oriented designs, advanced targeting options, and the fact that we are integrated with marketing automation. Our other prominent features are as follows:

    • Completely No-code Platform
    • Popup Designs that Convert
    • 28+ Targeting Options
    • 13+ Direct Data Integration
    • Zapier Integrated
    • Next-level Personalization
    • Prefill Form Feature
    • +100 Pre-Made Cloneable Campaigns
    • Fast, SEO & GDPR Compliant

    I’d love to hear your thoughts and feedback about Popupsmart!

    0 points