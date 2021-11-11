Popupsmart: Simple Popup Builder That Boosts Sales (popupsmart.com)
12 hours ago from Emre Elbeyoglu, CEO at Popupsmart.com
12 hours ago from Emre Elbeyoglu, CEO at Popupsmart.com
I can hear you saying ” Do popups still work?” The answer is ” They do work, indeed!” Although most people think that popups are ignored before even looking at them, they are still highly effective communicative tools. Such that the world’s giant businesses are using popups and benefiting from them.
Popupsmart is a tool that is designed for extremely busy marketers, designers, and e-commerce staff that allows you to easily create popups that increase your conversions in just 5 minutes.
What makes us different are our conversion-oriented designs, advanced targeting options, and the fact that we are integrated with marketing automation. Our other prominent features are as follows:
I’d love to hear your thoughts and feedback about Popupsmart!
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now