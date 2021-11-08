Landing Page Development and SEO
12 hours ago from Sam James, web designer
This blog post continues to tackle the myth of SEO being a lost art and not a forward-thinking marketing discipline. The theme that has been put forth is that SEO is more important today than it ever has been. I have illustrated many touch points of SEO where it has been functionally absorbed and automated into the corporate marketing process. The development and maintenance of web landing pages is just another case in point. https://blog.adobe.com/en/publish/2015/10/21/landing-page-development-and-seo.html
