Making SEO and UX Work Together
1 day ago from Sam James, web designer
While traditional marketing, social media and content strategies can raise awareness about your product, so too can designing an experience that aligns with SEO and performs well in search engine rankings. Search engine optimization may not be the sexiest topic for designers to discuss, but design elements do come into play. https://blog.adobe.com/en/publish/2017/05/03/making-seo-and-ux-work-together.html#gs.f2or52
