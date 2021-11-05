Hi guys!

Finishing a brand new design article "Growing from junior to senior designer" for the newsletter email. I've wanted to write this for a while. It turns out the article is a bit longer than I expected when I started writing it:)

You can read it here: https://www.remon.design/growing-from-junior-to-senior-designer

I hope you got value out of my writing. If I can help in some small way on your design journey I’d love to hear it.

Stay awesome! Remon