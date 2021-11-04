Gathering Content - What program do you use?
1 day ago from Dan Leahy, UI/UX Designer
What do people use to capture content from clients - specifically for CMS projects where you design all the templates and widgets and need to have a client (say a bank or a healthcare company) create/curate the content and specify configuration for each page/template/widget/component?
We use GatherContent now and its SOOOOO expensive and they aren't too good with customizations and/or feedback.
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now