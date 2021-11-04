2

Gathering Content - What program do you use?

What do people use to capture content from clients - specifically for CMS projects where you design all the templates and widgets and need to have a client (say a bank or a healthcare company) create/curate the content and specify configuration for each page/template/widget/component?

We use GatherContent now and its SOOOOO expensive and they aren't too good with customizations and/or feedback.

https://gathercontent.com/

