If you have new house and feel that you do not want to get tiling done then you can easily paste these tile covers directly on the floor as long as it is completely flat. You can use them even if you do not have tiles on your floor. If you are getting your house remodeled and want to remove the existing tiles, then you can paste them on top of the floors instead of undergoing the hassle of retiling.

Read More:- https://tilestyledecals.blogspot.com/2021/11/How-to-Know-if-Tile-Decals-Are-What-I-Need-for-My-Home.html