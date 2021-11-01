Revision Path Ep. 423: Terresa Moses, community organizer, design educator and researcher, creative director at Blackbird Revolt (revisionpath.com)
Several past guests have told me that I needed to interview Terresa Moses for the podcast — well, that day has finally come! If you’ve attended any design events over the past couple of years, then you know that Terresa is all about liberating Black and brown people through art and design. Wait until you hear her story!
We started off talking about her teaching work as an assistant professor at the University of Minnesota, including her position as the director of design justice. We also went a bit into her work as a creative director at Blackbird Revolt, her current PhD studies in social justice education at the University of Toronto, and her recent solo exhibition Umbra. Terresa also talked about what keeps her motivated and inspired these days, living her life’s purpose, and what it means to her to be a designer today. Sit back and get ready for a fascinating interview with one of the most dynamic design educators working today!
