2

Continuous learning: Using human insight to build remarkable products with Jason Giles

10 hours ago from , UX Designer

Jason Giles, VP of Product Design at UserTesting, talks to Maze about continuous learning and education and using human insight to inform product decisions.

https://maze.co/blog/using-human-insight-build-remarkable-products-Jason-Giles/

1 comment

  • Ash Oliver, 10 hours ago

    Interview I was part of that I thought might be valuable to other UX Designers and UX Researchers! :)

    0 points