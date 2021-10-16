Stanford Binet IQ Test (officialiqtest.org)
5 hours ago from Alberta Quitzon, Sr.
5 hours ago from Alberta Quitzon, Sr.
The Stanford-Binet test is a examination meant to gauge intelligence through five factors of cognitive ability. These five factors include fluid reasoning, knowledge, quantitative reasoning, visual-spatial processing and working memory. Both verbal and nonverbal responses are measured. Each of the five factors is given a weight and the combined score is often reduced to a ratio known commonly as the intelligence quotient, or IQ. The Stanford-Binet, this test includes 30 questions and it is scored automatically after 60 minutes - the best and most popular intelligence test is a Cognitive ability assessment used to measure intelligence (IQ).
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now