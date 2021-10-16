1 comment

  • Alberta Quitzon, 5 hours ago

    The Stanford-Binet test is a examination meant to gauge intelligence through five factors of cognitive ability. These five factors include fluid reasoning, knowledge, quantitative reasoning, visual-spatial processing and working memory. Both verbal and nonverbal responses are measured. Each of the five factors is given a weight and the combined score is often reduced to a ratio known commonly as the intelligence quotient, or IQ. The Stanford-Binet, this test includes 30 questions and it is scored automatically after 60 minutes - the best and most popular intelligence test is a Cognitive ability assessment used to measure intelligence (IQ).

    3 points