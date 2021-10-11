Best Laptop for Coding in 2021 (dev.to)
14 hours ago from Anabella Wilson, Writer
14 hours ago from Anabella Wilson, Writer
Playing around with code and programming software is a necessity for many professions, and even for many hobbies. Of course, if it’s something that you’ve ever tried before, you will know that having a high quality computer is important for getting tasks done to the highest standards. If you’re still relatively new to programming or you haven’t bought a new laptop in a while, you may not know what sorts of specifications you should be looking out for.
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now