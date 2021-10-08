2 We just launched the new Super builder: Create landing pages right in Notion with a free drag-and-drop tool. (producthunt.com)5 days ago from Josh Millgate, Design and Notion stuff at SuperLogin to CommentYou'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.LoginRegister TodayNew accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now