Hello design community! My first design for the no-code company, would you be so kind to take a look and give your feedback!

Hello from Pakistan! I just joined no-code company called WeLoveNoCode (https://welovenocode.com/newmain), which helps build product fast with the power of no-code. My first assignment is to redesign old landing (see it here https://welovenocode.com/) and improve the conversion with my design. I would love to get any feedback you might have - colors, fonts, accessibility, spacing, design style, ton of voice, clear/not clear UI. I would be so thankful to you!
