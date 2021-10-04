Jotform just announced its new branding. I thought it might fit here. (jotform.com)
10 hours ago from Orlene Picard, UX Designer
That's a big pivot in terms of the old vs. new logo and design tone.
Meeh. I'm tired of all these colorful logos that productivity apps use.
Why are you like this? I've seen your comments pup in a bunch of threads and you're always, like ALYWAYS complaining or bashing content. It's sad to see that the last remaining organic users are people like you...
I didn't know that there were actual people here let alone trolls. It looks like a big refresh I guess. You can just skip it instead of bashing peoples efforts...
Came for the drama stayed for the content.
