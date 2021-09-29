2
What's the hardest part of mobile app design for you?
5 hours ago from Paul Mit, Aaply
Hey, designers
We develop a mobile app tool and doing research about mobile design process.
Tell us about the hardest part of mobile app design?
Can you please share any difficulties from any stage: from discovery, user research, visual conception, etc to UX or final UI stages.
Thanks!
