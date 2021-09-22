2 comments

  • Mathias Arlund, 35 minutes ago

    This is amazing!!

  • Max K, 9 hours ago

    Hello! I've built this little screenshot tool for designers and front-end engineers. It mainly addresses those gaps that Mac's standard Cmd+Shift+4 doesn't cover well: better control over screenshotting process, annotations, taking precise measurements. In the new release I added a bunch of features such as Scrolling screenshots, ability to erase parts of the image, and customizable hotkeys.

    Some of the improvements were implemented based on the past Designernews user comments, I pay attention to what you guys say, feel free to reach out and request a feature.

