A free mac screenshot utility for designers, now with scrolling screenshots (shottr.cc)
9 hours ago from Max K, UX Designer
This is amazing!!
Hello! I've built this little screenshot tool for designers and front-end engineers. It mainly addresses those gaps that Mac's standard Cmd+Shift+4 doesn't cover well: better control over screenshotting process, annotations, taking precise measurements. In the new release I added a bunch of features such as Scrolling screenshots, ability to erase parts of the image, and customizable hotkeys.
Some of the improvements were implemented based on the past Designernews user comments, I pay attention to what you guys say, feel free to reach out and request a feature.
