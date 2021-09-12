3
Freelancer News (community.folyo.me)
3 hours ago from Robert Williams, Creator at Folyo
Hi DN,
I just started this new community for my email list. The goal is to give freelancers a place to share interesting links, news, and what they're working on. Sorta like r/freelance without the ban-happy mods.
Would be quite interested in hearing what DN would like to see from a community like this. Please share your thoughts. Cheers.
-Robert
