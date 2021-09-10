A Figma Plugin to publish sites directly in Figma | DEMO

Two weeks ago I asked SubReddit FigmaDesign if anyone wanted to have a Figma Plugin to build and launch sites directly in Figma.

They seemed to like the idea! So... I started to work on it.

I'm calling the Plugin "Makers". Here's an overview of the design and branding.

Fast forward two weeks and I'm now close to have an MVP ready to publish. This week I was working on building UI components on Figma. Here's a demo.

I would love to get your thoughts, what's your feedback? If you see yourself using this, sign up for early access at https://makers.so.

Next step: converting Figma to a website and publishing it automatically!

My goal with this series is to be kept accountable and also keep myself motivated to build the Plugin. I'd love to hear your thoughts about it!