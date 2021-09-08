2
When Facebook was looking for a technology to make the app more robust and fast without any downtime, that is when React Native was developed. And since its launch, it has been the talk of the app town. Facebook trusts its technology and so far has used React native to build Instagram and Facebook ads. Read the complete blog here Imenso Software.
