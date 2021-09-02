2
Landing page and product for freelance web designers
8 hours ago from Robert Williams, Creator at Folyo
Hi DN
I've had this product since 2013-ish: https://folyo.me/products/referral-newsletter/
It's consistently provided results for my customers. But I'd like to take it to the next level. The two main areas I'd love to get your thoughts on are:
- What could I add to the product to make it more valuable and an absolute no-brainer for you?
- What could I add to this landing page to explain it better? Is there anything you're not sure about, confused about, or think sucks?
Really appreciate it!
