Thinking with Type - A Critical Guide for Designers
15 hours ago from Helen C. Bowman, Bookworm
Thinking with Type book is the definitive guide to using typography in visual communication. Ellen Lupton provides clear a and focused guidance on how letters, words, and paragraphs should be aligned, spaced, ordered, and shaped. The book covers all typography essentials, from typefaces and type families, to kerning and tracking, to using a grid. Visual examples show how to be inventive within systems of typographic form, including what the rules are, and how to break them.
I am an up an coming graphic designer. And if your serious about design then this is a must have. Not only do you get some theory on the use of type but you also get a lot of practical examples too. Its breaks down the structure of type, the origins of type, and gives you a lot of examples of the best application for different kinds of type. The difference between an average designer and a great designer is in their type use. This book shows you how to fully utilize and get the most out type.
Thinking with Type by Ellen Lupton is a brilliant, unpretentious introduction to typography. If you're like me, and just want to design websites and PowerPoint presentations that look good, it's a perfect introduction to what makes good typography. It's considered a classic for graphics designers, but anyone can follow it and put the teachings to use right way. The downside is, though, that I find myself annoyed by the really, really, really BAD typography you'll find in most local TV commercials. But so it goes. Highly recommended. Five-stars, no reservations!
