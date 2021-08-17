2 comments

  • Nils HoensonNils Hoenson, 2 hours ago

    Hi all! Our iOS app Bobby helps you keep track of your subscriptions.

    We've gotten some requests from Bobby users who wanted to add for even more subscription services. Today we released Bobby Submit, which lets you submit any service or brand you want.

    Looking forward to hearing your thoughts (and subscriptions)!

    1 point
  • Vince SchwidderVince Schwidder, a minute ago

    (kinda finally)

    0 points