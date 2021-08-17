7
Introducing: Bobby Submit (submit.bobbyapp.co)
3 hours ago from Nils Hoenson, Developer
3 hours ago from Nils Hoenson, Developer
Hi all! Our iOS app Bobby helps you keep track of your subscriptions.
We've gotten some requests from Bobby users who wanted to add for even more subscription services. Today we released Bobby Submit, which lets you submit any service or brand you want.
Looking forward to hearing your thoughts (and subscriptions)!
(kinda finally)
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now