How can I make my brain sharper? (iqlevels.co)
7 hours ago from Dr. Patricia Quillin, Stanford University - PDR
Everyone wishes they had more energy and an ability to think faster, to be smarter, high iq score and to have the sharpest wit and best memory possible. But like six pack abs, a swimsuit body, or a higher college degree, these things do not come free or easily. The good news is that if you work at it – and you know specifically what to work on – you can make your brain work super-fast. You can be smarter, remember better, and think faster.
Our brain works on one simple logic “more our brain does new or complex activities more sharper it becomes and more it does the simple routine activities more dull it becomes”. Routine activities are run by our subconscious mind and thus it require minimal brain energy. our brain also requires exercise like our physical body but in the form of critical thinking, logical reasoning, learning new things not cramming.
