2
Shottr – screenshot app for designers (mac) (shottr.cc)
1 hour ago from Max K, UX Designer
1 hour ago from Max K, UX Designer
Hi there! I'm using screenshots a lot, mostly to measure sizes, check things up close and send quick notes to front-end guys. I built Shottr to improve those workflows.
I already published this app here half a year ago, this is a new version rewritten from scratch. It's native, small and blazing fast. It also supports annotations now. Give it a try, I'd love to hear your feedback.
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now