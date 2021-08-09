1 comment

  • Max K, 6 hours ago

    Hi there! I'm using screenshots a lot, mostly to measure sizes, check things up close, and send quick notes to front-end guys. I built Shottr to improve those workflows.

    I already published this app here half a year ago, this is a new version rewritten from scratch. It's native, small and blazing fast. It also supports annotations now. Give it a try, I'd love to hear your feedback.

    0 points