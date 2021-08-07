Figma for the Live website (graha.io)
1 hour ago from vignesh warar, Web dev
Hello everyone founder here,
There is nothing wrong with the way we collaboratively work on documents. We can easily share, save, and discuss ideas without any barriers. Yet, when it comes to web design, we are still using tools that are far from intuitive.
As a result, designers, copywriters, and developers are often not in the same room together this leads, to back and forth lost conversations on slack, fragmented copywriting change and, screenshots full of vague design change requests, it is a nightmare to finalize the live website design within time.
This is the problem we are trying to solve with Graha.io, it is a real-time visual feedback website collaboration tool that allows users to collaborate on a live website copy, with our Slider based no-code CSS editor that allows designers, copywriters, or anyone without a design background to express their design ideas with simple gestures and simple description.
We also added creative tools such as AI Copy generation and Description to CSS/Design using AI.
Last but not least you can experience Graha's collaborative feature right on the landing page by sharing the unique room URL or joining the existing channel.
We are super excited about helping teams to move at a faster pace.
Love to know your feedback.
