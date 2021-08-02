7
Quick and simple image placeholder (plchldr.co)
7 minutes ago from Melissa P., Blogger
plchldr.co is a server-side image rendering tool that allows web developers and designers alike to dynamically create images to be used as placeholders in a project. The only required parameter is a number for the image's width. Of course, you also have the ability to supply more parameters, such as height, colors, text and more!
