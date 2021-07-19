1 comment

  • Arnau Ros, 3 hours ago

    In the first episode of Dialogue With Designers, we talk to Jamie Brindle, a freelancing expert! He gives some incredibly valuable tips on how to be a more practical designer. With his experience of over 15 years, he explains how we can become better-prepared freelancers by knowing how to navigate correctly through client relationships. Stay tuned for more episodes!

    0 points