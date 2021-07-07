2 Playing with UI - characters/toys imagined as UI elements (sidg.tl)16 minutes ago from Tom O'Malley, Head of Design at Si digitalLogin to CommentYou'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.LoginRegister TodayNew accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now