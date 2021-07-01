3
Seven Women that Changed the UX Industry (bookpedia.co)
2 hours ago from Helen C. Bowman, Bookworm
2 hours ago from Helen C. Bowman, Bookworm
While chosing the top 7 of anything is never easy and because there is little space at the top and many want to in, this list is not to be taken as a ranking. Rather as a fresh perspective of UX trends in 7 different industries: iD, Robots, mobile, SNS, gaming, and presentations. A collection of audio interviews of seven ux designers that the author happens to know.
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now