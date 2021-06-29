5 DESIGNERNEWS ALTERNATIVES? 11 hours ago from Carlos Px, carlospx.comIs someone still there? Miss designernews before it became only spam. Do we already have an alternative? Heard that the subreddit is dead too...Do you guys know any alternative?Login to CommentYou'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.LoginRegister TodayNew accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now