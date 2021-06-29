Is your IQ score high enough to be considered a genius? (iqlevels.co)
3 hours ago from Dr. Patricia Quillin, Stanford University - PDR
3 hours ago from Dr. Patricia Quillin, Stanford University - PDR
This is an real IQ test with all standard components. These include questions related to logical reasoning, geometry, space intelligence, and mathematics. Results will quickly show up after you complete the exam. Note that there is only one answer that is the most accurate in each question. This IQ test is used by psychologists for more than 60 years in more than 40 countries. Numerous works and scientific publications dedicated to this kind of IQ test have been published. Take this intelligence test and see your score instantly!
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now