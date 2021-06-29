2 comments

  • Calota Oana, 1 minute ago

    Awesome tool! What about browser support? Any live examples of glassmorphism?

    1 point
    • Zoltan Szogyenyi, a minute ago

      Although over 88% percent of browsers support the backdrop-filter CSS property, which is important to obtain the "glassy" look, unfortunately, Firefox disabled this feature by default (although it can be enabled from the settings page).

      As a fallback for the Firefox browser issue, you can add a much smaller transparency to the card using the @-moz-document url-prefix() CSS rule.

      Glassmorphism is being used on the web here and there, look at this navigation bar for example: https://headlessui.dev/react/menu

      0 points