1 comment

  • Laurie Hérault, 3 hours ago

    Hi there

    We've just launched the version 2.0 of our graphical Gantt Chart designer. Gantt.io is the only software package allowing you to generate high-quality Gantt charts and timelines in SVG or high-resolution PNG format.

    Here are the main features of gantt.io:

    • Flexible Gantt layout - either as fully fledged gantt chart or timeline
    • 25 news styles
    • Lanes and markers to point the attention of the viewer on a particular fact
    • Magic resize for an optimal result in any situation
    • More than 900 fonts available - including fonts for non-western languages
    • Undo/redo and time-Travel function including the creation of intermediate copies
    • Readymade templates for ultra-quick results, possibility to create user-based templates
    • Flexible and intuitive interface
    • Real-time collaboration
    • Integrations for platforms like notion and confluence
    • Export in high resolution (PNG)
    • Export as vector file (SVG)
    • Copy and paste to any Desktop application

    We would love to know what you guys think? Looking forward to your feedback.

    0 points