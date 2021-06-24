2
Create amazing vector or 300 dpi Gantt Charts (gantt.io)
7 hours ago from Laurie Hérault, Gantt.io
7 hours ago from Laurie Hérault, Gantt.io
Hi there
We've just launched the version 2.0 of our graphical Gantt Chart designer. Gantt.io is the only software package allowing you to generate high-quality Gantt charts and timelines in SVG or high-resolution PNG format.
Here are the main features of gantt.io:
We would love to know what you guys think? Looking forward to your feedback.
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now