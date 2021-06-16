13
Email Newsletters for Webflow (audienceful.com)
7 hours ago from Matt S., Freelance Product Designer
Big fan of this tool (in the beta program and know the team).
It's pretty much my dream email newsletter and content publishing setup.
We recently transitioned our marketing site over to Webflow from Wordpress, but were missing the blogging experience of Wordpress and our plugins for newsletters and social post scheduling. This fit the bill perfectly.
