3 comments

  • Helen C. Bowman, 1 hour ago

    The Business of Design debunks the myth that business sense and creative talent are mutually exclusive and, unlike other lackluster business books, is written and illustrated to captivate a visually thinking audience. For nearly thirty years, consultant Keith Granet has helped design professionals pursue their pas ssion and turn a profit. From billing to branding, client management to marketing and licensing, The Business of Design reveals the tools necessary to create and run a thriving design business in today's ultra-competitive marketplace.

    7 points
  • Mia Conn, 5 minutes ago

    I appreciated the thoughts, suggestions and insight presented by the author. Very helpful :)

    5 points
  • Airon Maynhem, 21 minutes ago

    The Business of Design: Balancing Creativity and Profitability book is useful and informative. A practical resource for inexperienced designers who want to start their own firm.

    4 points